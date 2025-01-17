CIO Fails Attempt to Raid Pres. Office, Yoon's Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) probing President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged leading of an insurrection through martial law, failed an attempt to conduct search and seizure at the presidential office and Yoon's official residence.The CIO said it tried to raid the president's residence and the presidential office, both in Seoul's Yongsan District, from around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but was notified of a disapproval at about 3 p.m.The agency said it decided to suspend the attempt to execute a related search warrant at 4:50 p.m., which lists server data from Yoon's secret phone, computers from the top office and minutes from meetings as search and seizure subjects.The president is suspected of using the secret phone to order military commanders on the night of the short-lived martial law to deploy troops to the National Assembly in a bid to block lawmakers from revoking the decree.The anti-corruption agency is thought to have attempted to obtain additional evidence to help investigators substantiate charges of leading an insurrection, power abuse and obstruction of one's exercise of right against Yoon as he continues to refuse to testify.