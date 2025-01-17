FM Cho Discusses S. Korea-US Alliance, N. Korea Issues with New UNC Commander

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with Xavier Brunson, the new commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea(USFK) for a discussion on the alliance and North Korea issues.Congratulating Brunson on his inauguration at the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Cho requested the USFK commander to contribute toward maintaining and bolstering the allies' firm combined defense posture.The minister also asked Brunson to play a role in coordinating the allies' policies in ensuring continued fulfillment of U.S. extended deterrence and achievements from cooperation between the two sides, and within the trilateral framework involving Japan.Brunson, in response, reaffirmed Washington's defense pledges concerning South Korea, promising to maintain the combined defense posture through the joint military exercises.He also promised to contribute toward regional stability by maintaining the momentum in holding exercises between the allies, as well as with Japan.