Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend the fourth hearing in his impeachment trial Thursday.Yoon’s legal team said he will appear for the hearing, set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Constitutional Court.Thursday’s hearing will also be attended by former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was arrested last month over his alleged role in the martial law affair.Yoon’s lawyers chose Kim as a witness for the trial.Kim is set to be questioned by Yoon’s lawyers first and then by the legal representatives from the National Assembly, who are serving as the prosecutors in the trial.It will be the first time Yoon and Kim meet face to face since the prosecution apprehended Kim on an emergency arrest warrant December 8.