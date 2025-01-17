Quad Joint Statement Omits Commitment to Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States, India, Japan and Australia held their first foreign ministers meeting since the launch of the Trump administration this week, and their joint statement did not include a commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which was a fixture in previous statements.The top diplomats of the so-called Quad released the statement Tuesday, after their first meeting in Washington since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.The statement omitted any reaffirmation of the commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which was included in the statements from all previous Quad summits and foreign ministers’ meetings.Tuesday’s statement was shorter than previous statements, consisting of just two paragraphs, and did not mention specific nations such as China or North Korea.The statement, however, expressed the top diplomats’ commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific region and their strong opposition to “any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.”