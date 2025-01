Photo : YONHAP News

About one-thousand North Koreans have reportedly been killed fighting against Ukraine in Russia’s western Kursk region.Quoting Western officials, the BBC reported on Wednesday that out of the estimated eleven-thousand troops dispatched from North Korea, about one-thousand were believed to have been killed as of mid-January.The officials reportedly said North Korea has suffered nearly 40 percent casualties, or about four-thousand casualties, referring to all those killed, wounded, missing or captured.On January 9, the Ukrainian president said during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany that the North Korean forces had suffered four-thousand casualties.On Monday last week, South Korea’s spy agency said North Korea had suffered three-thousand casualties, including 300 deaths.BBC said these losses, if confirmed, are unsustainable by the North Koreans.