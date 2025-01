Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Galaxy S25 series smartphones, featuring more advanced artificial intelligence(AI) capabilities.The South Korean tech giant showcased the new smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Jose, California.Three models made their debut at the event: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile business division at Samsung Electronics, said the series opens the door to an AI-integrated operating system that fundamentally shifts how people use technology and how they live their lives.Consumers in South Korea can preorder the new phones from Friday to February 3, ahead of their official release date, February 7.