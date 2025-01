Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has rejected the National Assembly’s motion to impeach the head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).The eight-member court reached the decision at 10 a.m. Thursday, about six months after the opposition Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach KCC Chairperson Lee Jin-sook.The vote was split four to four, with only half the justices voting to approve Lee’s impeachment while the other half voted to reinstate her.Under the Constitutional Court Act, a decision to impeach requires the consent of at least six justices.The KCC chief can return to work immediately.In August the Assembly passed a motion to impeach Lee, saying she unfairly operated the watchdog’s standing committee by leaving three of the five seats vacant and allowing only two committee members to make decisions.