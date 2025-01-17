Menu Content

Politics

Anti-Corruption Body Transfers Case against Yoon to Prosecution

Written: 2025-01-23 11:22:05Updated: 2025-01-23 14:53:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption agency has transferred President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case to the prosecution for indictment. 

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) said Thursday that it has decided to ask the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office to indict Yoon on charges of insurrection and abuse of power in connection with his botched martial law move on December 3.

Lee Jae-seung, deputy chief prosecutor of the CIO, said in a press briefing that the decision came 51 days after the CIO launched an investigation into the sitting president.  

The CIO, which has no authority to indict, must transfer the case to the prosecution for indictment.

Yoon is accused of conspiring with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to declare martial law on December 3 with the purpose of undermining the Constitution.

He is also accused of abusing his authority to force National Assembly police guards and martial law troops to carry out work that fell outside the scope of their official duties.
