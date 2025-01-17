Opposition Leader: Look to Pragmatism, Not Ideology or Politics, to Rebuild Country

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung is stressing the need to put the country on the right track based on the democracy that its people have fought to protect.In a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, the opposition party chair said the nation is witnessing a second insurrection led by extremists, the first being what he called President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempted self-coup on December 3.Lee said Yoon’s regime, which did not care even as the economy fell apart and peace and democracy were destroyed, not only caused a civil war but also drove the country into a swamp of endless chaos.The opposition leader continued that the people stood up to the senseless violence with their bare hands and prevented history from moving backward.Lee said South Korea is in the midst of a revolution to bring down those who have defied its sovereignty without shedding a single drop of blood, adding that the country has proven the power of democracy and has become an example for democratic countries around the world.He also emphasized that “recovery and growth” are now the country’s most urgent and important tasks, saying the solution is pragmatism and not ideology or politics.