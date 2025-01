Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels remained at “bad” levels on Thursday in Seoul, southern Gyeonggi Province, western Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong provinces and the country’s southern regions, but were expected to improve gradually in the afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Thursday’s daytime temperatures will be similar to yesterday’s or slightly lower, ranging from four degrees Celsius to 14 degrees, with Seoul at six degrees.Friday’s temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s, with morning lows ranging from minus eight degrees to plus four degrees across the country, with Seoul at minus two degrees.The mild weather will continue until the weekend.However, snow is forecast for various parts of the country early next week during the Lunar New Year holiday, along with colder temperatures.