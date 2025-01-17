Yoon, Ex-Defense Minister Kim Appear at Constitutional Court Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol made his second appearance at the Constitutional Court to attend his ongoing impeachment trial on Thursday.Yoon arrived at the court just before 1 p.m. and directly entered the building via an underground parking lot, again avoiding reporters waiting outside.During the hearing, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, who headed the ministry at the time of the December 3 martial law incident, took the stand.Kim was arrested last month for his role in the martial law affair.Kim testified that Yoon ordered a “limited number” of troops to take part in the operation on December 3, causing him to question whether martial law would succeed.Yoon’s legal team, which chose Kim to appear as a witness in the trial, questioned him first.Yoon has previously stated that Kim was behind the first clause of the martial law decree, which banned all political activities, including at the National Assembly, in violation of the Constitution.On Tuesday, Yoon told the court that he never gave orders for troops to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly when he imposed martial law and he also said Kim was behind a memo that was given to finance minister Choi Sang-mok, ordering Choi to draw up a budget for the operation of an emergency legislative body.