Photo : YONHAP News

Acting defense minister Kim Seon-ho on Thursday inspected a cold-weather combined joint live-fire exercise at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.According to the defense ministry, Kim instructed participating forces to fulfill their duties with pride and valor before saying he was proud of them for exerting their best efforts to enhance joint capabilities in freezing temperatures.The drill, the first of its kind this year, saw the participation of some 400 troops from the Army’s 17th Infantry Division as well as roughly 90 pieces of equipment, including K1E1 tanks, K808 wheeled armored personnel carriers and K200A1 armored vehicles.Twelve fighter jets under the Air Force Operations Command, including F-15Ks, KF-16s and FA-50s, also took part in the drill.