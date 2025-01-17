Ex-National Police Chief Cho, Accused in Martial Law Case, Granted Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho, who faces charges over the December 3 martial law attempt and has been under pretrial detention, has been granted bail by the court.The Seoul Central District Court accepted Cho’s bail request Thursday on the condition that he appear for his court dates, submit a pledge not to destroy evidence and pay a deposit of 100 million won, or about 69-thousand-400 U.S. dollars.In addition, the court ordered Cho not to meet or communicate with people involved in the case and to seek its permission if he plans to leave the country or travel for more than three days.Cho was detained and indicted earlier this month on charges of abusing his power and engaging in essential activities for an insurrection, including ordering police to prevent lawmakers from entering the National Assembly when the country was under martial law.Cho, who currently suffers from blood cancer, had asked the court to grant bail so he could receive treatment.