Politics

Nat'l Assembly Representatives: Yoon's Defense Team Must Desist Making Election Rigging Claims

Written: 2025-01-23 17:05:14Updated: 2025-01-23 17:18:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal representatives from the National Assembly, who are serving as the prosecutors in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, say Yoon’s defense team must refrain from raising election rigging allegations. 

Kim Yi-su, who is one of the legal representatives, made the remarks when speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the fourth hearing of Yoon’s trial.

Kim said making such claims during the trial can only be construed as an attempt to stall the proceedings and undermine trust toward elections. 

The lawyer said the most shocking part of Yoon’s botched martial law bid is that it involved a raid on the National Election Commission which he cited is an independent constitutional institution. 

Kim said it is unimaginable that the commission had engaged in systematic election rigging as claimed by conspirators. 

Kim’s remarks come after Yoon said at the third hearing of his impeachment trial on Tuesday that allegations of election rigging are not part of a conspiracy theory and that he declared martial law in a bid to verify related facts.
