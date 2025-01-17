Yoon Says Ex-Minister Wrote Draft of Martial Law Decree, Left Document as Symbol

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had written the draft version of the December 3 martial law decree and that he had left it as it was due to its symbolic nature, despite lacking feasibility.Questioning the former minister in-person, Yoon recalled Kim, who was appearing as a witness during the trial, showing him the draft at Yoon's official residence on the night of either December 1 or 2.The president said he suggested they leave it the way it was despite the necessity for a legal review, well aware that martial law would not last longer than a day and that the national emergency situation stemmed from parliamentary dictatorship.Yoon also recalled that he jokingly asked Kim why he added a provision to punish trainee doctors and other medical professionals protesting against health care reforms if they do not return to work within 48 hours.Kim confirmed that he also recalls the exchange with Yoon.The former minister earlier testified that he had advised the president to declare martial law, and that he prepared the declaration statement, decree, and a document on establishing an emergency legislative body.