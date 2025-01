Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top envoy to the United States has vowed to ensure that Seoul and Washington maintain their goal of North Korea’s denuclearization.Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the pledge Thursday in a meeting with reporters in Washington after the launch of the second Trump administration earlier this week.Cho also said the government will strengthen its policy coordination on North Korea with Washington to resolve the issues complicated by North Korea’s participation in the Russia-Ukraine war.The ambassador said South Korea will strengthen the credibility of the U.S. extended deterrence commitment.Cho added that based on the extended deterrence commitment, the two allies will continue to uphold the combined South Korea-U.S. defense posture and maintain trilateral cooperation with Japan.The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump described North Korea as a “nuclear power” earlier this week.