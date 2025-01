Photo : YONHAP News

Two Presidential Security Service officials have appeared for police questioning over allegations that they obstructed investigators from arresting President Yoon Suk Yeol.The agency’s vice chief, Kim Sung-hoon, and the head of its protection bureau, Lee Kwang-woo, were both summoned for questioning Friday.Addressing reporters before the questioning, Kim denied allegations that Yoon ordered the use of firearms when investigators attempted to execute the warrant for his arrest.Kim also denied that he excluded from work the secret service officials who did not actively block the execution of the warrant, saying they have all returned to work.Police plan to question Kim and Lee about allegations of obstruction of special duty and other allegations surrounding the agency.