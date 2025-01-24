Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

2 Koreas Clash at UN Conference over Yoon’s Martial Law Move

Written: 2025-01-24 09:35:37Updated: 2025-01-24 16:00:57

2 Koreas Clash at UN Conference over Yoon’s Martial Law Move

Photo : YONHAP News

Envoys from South and North Korea clashed at the UN Conference on Disarmament over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to put the country under martial law on December 3. 

At the conference on Thursday, Ju Yong-chol, a North Korean diplomat at the North’s mission to the UN in Geneva, said South Korea should pay more attention to resolving its own political turmoil before criticizing other countries. 

Ju made the remarks in apparent reference to the political crisis in South Korea since Yoon issued and then rescinded his martial law decree, after the South Korean envoy said North Korea’s nuclear activities violate UN Security Council resolutions and are clearly illegal.

In response, Kim Il-hoon, a counselor at South Korea’s permanent mission to the UN office in Geneva, said he was pleased to see North Korea show an interest in democracy.

Kim then suggested the North Korean delegation observe South Korea’s democratic procedures and the resilience of South Korea’s democracy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >