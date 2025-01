Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered government agencies to closely monitor the global financial market and the policies of the new Trump administration during the Lunar New Year holiday.The acting president issued the order on Friday during a meeting with the heads of the central bank and financial supervisory authorities.Choi said the domestic financial and foreign exchange markets have recently shown signs of stabilizing but that the nation is still facing uncertainties, such as new U.S. policies and changes in the monetary policies of major countries.The acting president also called for stable management of the market during the holiday and for comprehensive financial measures for low-income people within February.