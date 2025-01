Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea concluded a two-day parliamentary meeting on Thursday after discussing the state budget for the new year and plans to invest in stronger national defense capabilities.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the 12th session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Wednesday and Thursday.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have not attended the session.The KCNA said seven items, including the 2025 state budget and the implementation of the 2024 state budget, were discussed at the session.It said the 2025 state budget was designed to support a five-year economic development plan by concentrating investment on “accelerating the significant changes in the national defense capabilities.”