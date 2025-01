Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur club scored twice in a Europa League match.Captain Son on Thursday netted a goal in the 22nd minute of the game against Hoffenheim in the seventh league-phase match of the UEFA Europa League at PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.Son added another in the 32nd minute in the second half, helping his club secure a 3-2 victory.With the double, which represents Son’s ninth and tenth goals of the season, Son has scored double-digit goals for the ninth consecutive season, ever since the 2016-2017 season.Thursday’s victory pushed Tottenham to fourth, closer to the knockout phase.