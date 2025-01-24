Acting President, Top Officials Discuss Responses to Trump’s Executive Orders, Trade Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has examined U.S. policies under the new Donald Trump administration in a meeting with top officials and presidential aides.The finance ministry said Friday that the acting president chaired a meeting on external economic issues and examined the executive orders that U.S. President Donald Trump has issued since his inauguration earlier this week.The ministry said that in the meeting, participants evaluated both the direct and indirect impacts of the Trump administration’s policies on the South Korean economy, including U.S.-centered trade policies and the expanded use of traditional fossil fuels.The acting president stressed that under the principle of prioritizing national interests, the South Korean government must reexamine the direction of its responses to changes in the U.S. policies, with a focus on issues that have a major effect on the South Korean economy.Choi also ordered related ministries to seek active communication with businesses.