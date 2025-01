Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is likely to seek to extend President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention on Friday and continue investigating the martial law incident.According to sources within the legal community, the prosecution’s special investigation team, which took over Yoon’s case from the anti-corruption body on Thursday, will file a request with a court Friday morning to extend the president’s pretrial detention.The prosecution is likely to bring its request to the Seoul Central District Court, although the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials secured the existing pretrial detention warrant from the Seoul Western District Court.The prosecution is expected to conduct a face-to-face interrogation as early as this weekend if the court agrees to keep Yoon behind bars.It is not considering a written investigation.