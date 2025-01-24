Gallup: DP’s Approval Rating Rises to 40%, PPP’s Falls to 38%

Photo : YONHAP News

A public opinion poll released Friday showed that the ruling People Power Party’s approval rating remains high, although it has fallen slightly since the previous survey.In a survey of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 38 percent of respondents viewed the ruling party favorably, while 40 percent showed a positive view of the main opposition Democratic Party.Compared with the previous week’s survey, the ruling party’s approval rating lost one percentage point, while the main opposition party’s rose by four percentage points.Gallup Korea said the recent approval ratings for the rival parties since President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly put the country under martial law reflect a very different trend than what the country witnessed eight years ago, when then-President Park Geun-hye was embroiled in a massive corruption scandal.At that time, the then-ruling party, People Power Party predecessor the Saenuri Party, saw its approval rating plunge to 12 percent.For the next presidential candidate, the survey showed that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is the most popular choice, favored by 31 percent of all respondents, while labor minister Kim Moon-soo is next at eleven percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.