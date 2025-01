Photo : YONHAP News

The influenza epidemic has passed its peak and cases have declined for the past two weeks, but health authorities have urged extra caution in view of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, the number of suspected flu cases per one-thousand outpatients at medical institutions was 57-point-seven, a 33 percent decrease from the previous week’s 86-point-one.The number peaked at 99-point-eight per one-thousand outpatients in the first week of this year and has decreased for two consecutive weeks since that time.But health authorities say the figure remains significantly higher than the epidemic threshold of eight-point-six per one-thousand.The KDCA has urged members of high-risk groups to get their flu shots.Children aged six months to 13 years, pregnant women, and people aged 65 and older are eligible for free shots until April 30.