Photo : YONHAP News

Massive rallies are set to take place in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area on Saturday, as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial continues and his detractors and supporters prepare to express their views.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, pro-impeachment groups are planning to gather at the Gwanghwamun intersection and march to various locations in central Seoul, calling for Yoon’s permanent removal from office.The far-right Liberty Unification Party is set to protest Yoon’s impeachment at a march starting near the Sejong intersection and ending at the main gate outside Deoksu Palace.Some 180 traffic officers are to be deployed for enhanced traffic control, and the police have urged the public to use the subway or other means of public transportation.