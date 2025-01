Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military authorities say North Korea may be preparing to deploy additional troops to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) in a report distributed to defense correspondents on Friday, the regime appears to be planning to send more troops due to the significant number of casualties and prisoners of war.A JCS official explained that North Korean troops are currently undergoing winter training, possibly a sign that the regime is preparing additional deployments.The official added that the North Korean troops currently taking part in the Russia-Ukraine war seem to have undergone similar training.If additional forces are deployed, they will likely be similar to the North’s highly trained 11th Corps, also known as the Storm Corps.