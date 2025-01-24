JCS: N. Korea Continues Preparations to Launch Spy Satellites, ICBMs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced on Friday that North Korea is continuing its preparations to launch reconnaissance satellites and intercontinental ballistic missiles, but said no imminent signs of a launch have been detected.The JCS shared the information in a report titled “Latest North Korean Military Trends,” distributed to the defense ministry’s press corps, but did not disclose specific details about the launch preparations.North Korea earlier this month launched what it claimed to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, as well as several short-range ballistic missiles.The JCS said it is also closely monitoring North Korea’s continued material and supply extractions at the Gaesong Industrial Complex, which could lead to preparations for its demolition.The military also reported that while North Korea has not released any trash balloons since November 28, preparations for such activities continue to be observed.