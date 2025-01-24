Menu Content

Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing Meets with Second Vice Foreign Minister

Written: 2025-01-24 14:33:30Updated: 2025-01-24 14:40:07

Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing Meets with Second Vice Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s ambassador to South Korea, Dai Bing, met with second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun on Friday. 

According to the foreign ministry, Kang expressed hope that South Korea and China will further advance economic cooperation both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, based on efforts to stably manage supply chains and revitalize trade and investment. 

In particular, Kang stressed the need for the two countries to work closely together to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit. 

South Korea is set to host the APEC summit this year, and China will host it next year. 

In response, Dai said that as China’s ambassador he will strive to communicate closely with Seoul to further develop Seoul-Beijing ties in various fields, including the economy. 

After the half-hour meeting, Dai told reporters he had a productive discussion with Kang, mainly on preparations for the APEC summit and bilateral economic cooperation.
