Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol wished the people a happy Lunar New Year via his lawyers on Friday.Yoon, who will be spending the holidays behind bars, said in a Facebook post uploaded by his lawyers that he hopes this year will be better than last year.Yoon said he misses the people, with the holidays around the corner, and that he is sorry for not being there for them to provide support.Last year ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, Yoon vowed to take care of each and every Korean with a loving heart.