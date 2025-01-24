Rival Camps’ Leadership Wishes Citizens Happy Lunar New Year at Train, Bus Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of both the ruling and opposition camps wished people a happy Lunar New Year at major train stations and bus terminals on Friday ahead of the holidays.The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party, Kwon Young-se, and the party’s floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, visited the nation’s largest railway terminal, Seoul Station, and greeted citizens while promoting their party policies at the station’s platforms for high-speed KTX trains.The party’s interim chief vowed best efforts to take care of the people’s economic well-being, swiftly address state affairs and achieve an economic recovery.Main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung and other senior party lawmakers visited the nation’s main Express Bus Terminal in Seocho District and greeted citizens.Initially, the opposition party had considered visiting Yongsan Station but decided to change the venue after considering the risk of terrorism.Party spokesperson Kim Sung-hoi said in a written briefing that the party hopes the people will let go of their current worries and have a joyful holiday, after saying that politics are deepening chaos in society in the wake of the martial law incident.