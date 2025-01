Photo : KBS News

The government has called on North Korea to return to dialogue after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed willingness to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Friday that Seoul has consistently remained open to unconditional dialogue with the North to peacefully resolve the North’s nuclear issue.The official said the government will continue to work closely with Washington on issues concerning the reclusive state and the North’s nuclear weapons program.The official’s remarks come after Trump indicated his intention to resume dialogue with Kim during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Hannity that aired Thursday.Shortly after his inauguration earlier this week, Trump described the North as a “nuclear power” and said he had gotten along with the North Korean leader.