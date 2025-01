Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya has argued that South Korea’s easternmost islets, Dokdo, belong to Japan.Addressing the Japanese Diet on Friday, Iwaya said Dokdo is Japanese territory considering historical facts and under international law, adding that his country will respond sternly based on that stance.It marks the 12th year that Tokyo’s top diplomat has laid claim to South Korea’s easternmost islets.Japan has made territorial claims over Dokdo annually via its foreign minister’s speech at the Diet ever since 2014, when former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida served as the foreign minister.Iwaya was quick to add, however, that South Korea is an important neighbor that Japan needs to work with on key global issues.He said Tokyo is keeping a close eye on developments in Seoul and stressed that Seoul-Tokyo ties remain just as important as ever.