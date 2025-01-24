Former Unification Minister Acquitted of Coercing Public Institution Chiefs to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has acquitted a former minister from the Moon Jae-in administration of coercing resignations from heads of public institutions appointed by the previous government.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday found former Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon not guilty of abusing his authority and obstructing others from exercising their rights.In its ruling, the court said it was not clear whether Cho ordered Sohn Kwang-joo, former head of the North Korean Refugees Foundation, which has since changed its name to the Korea Hana Foundation, to resign, or delivered such message through then-Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung.Even if Cho had coerced Sohn, the court said it would be an abuse of his position, not his authority, and thus not subject to criminal punishment.In January 2023, the prosecution indicted Cho and four other ministers from the Moon administration on charges stemming from allegations that they forced 19 people appointed by the previous government to resign as the leaders of public institutions.