Prosecutors Request Extension on Pres. Yoon's Pretrial Detention until Feb. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors requested an extension on pretrial detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection through martial law after taking over the case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).According to sources in the judicial community on Friday, the prosecution's team probing the short-lived martial law declaration made the request the previous day to extend Yoon's pretrial detention until February 6.While the CIO sought the initial pretrial detention warrant from the Seoul Western District Court, citing Yoon's residence falling under the jurisdiction, the prosecution filed for an extension at the Seoul Central District Court with an understanding that it handles insurrection cases.The court's decision on the extension request is expected to be made as early as Friday.The prosecution is likely to conduct an in-person interrogation of the president at the Seoul Detention Center where he is being held as early as this weekend since it would have to indict Yoon right away if the court rejects the extension.