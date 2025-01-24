Exodus of Travelers Starts Ahead of Max. 9-Day Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which may last for as much as nine days for some, an exodus of people heading to their hometowns or elsewhere has begun. The Korea Expressway Corporation forecast five-point-seven million vehicles to travel around the country on Friday alone, with congestion to intensify starting in the evening.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Lunar New Year holiday begins this weekend, extending to a maximum of nine days for some, with over 30 million out of some 51 million people in the country expected to travel both domestically and overseas.The Korea Transport Institute forecast 34-point-84 million people to travel this upcoming holiday, up 29 percent compared to during last year's five-day holiday.The number of travelers is expected to peak at six-point-zero-one million on Lunar New Year Day, which falls on January 29 this year.The Korea Expressway Corporation said on Friday that the largest number of six-point-39 million vehicles are forecast to hit the road next Wednesday - 380-thousand leaving the capital area and 570-thousand returning.Traffic congestion among vehicles leaving the capital area will likely begin between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, peak between 2 and 3 p.m. and start to ease between 11 p.m. and midnight.In the opposite direction, congestion will likely begin between 7 and 8 a.m., peak between 4 and 5 p.m. and begin waning between 1 and 2 a.m. Thursday.On the skyway at the nation's six major airports, about one-point-three million people are expected to travel.The average daily number passing through Incheon International Airport is forecast to reach a record high of 214-thousand, with the largest number of 228-thousand likely to use the airport on Saturday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.