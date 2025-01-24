Court Rejects Prosecution’s Request to Extend Yoon’s Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s request to extend the pretrial detention warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol has been denied.According to the joint investigation team, the Seoul Central District Court on Friday refused to extend the detention period until February 6.The court said the prosecution has no grounds to investigate the martial law case further, having taken over from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).The court explained that the prosecution’s request violates the legislative intent of the CIO Act, which stipulates that the anti-corruption agency must independently investigate criminal allegations against high-ranking public officials.It also said investigative and prosecutorial functions are separate to ensure fair investigations, and that there are no explicit provisions in the CIO Act mandating supplementary investigations by prosecutors.The CIO transferred the case to the prosecution Thursday, as the CIO has no right to indict criminal suspects.CIO officials say the current warrant to hold Yoon in custody is supposed to expire on Tuesday next week.The court’s decision means the authorities must release Yoon immediately upon its expiration.Prosecutors are now reviewing other options, including indicting Yoon before his current detention period expires so that they can hold him in custody throughout his trial for up to six months.