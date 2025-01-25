Prosecutors Make 2nd Request to Extend Yoon's Pretrial Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors made a second request to extend the pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, just four hours after the court rejected an earlier request.The prosecution team probing the case resubmitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court at around 2 a.m. Saturday to extend Yoon's detention until February 6, after it took over the case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).The prosecution cited past cases where prosecutors conducted a supplementary investigation, including search and seizure, after taking over cases from the CIO.The statement follows the court's dismissal of the request late Friday, which cited the CIO Act, separating authority to investigate and indict, respectively held by the anti-corruption agency and the prosecution.The court's second ruling on the extension request is expected Saturday night at the earliest.If the court grants the extension, the prosecution is likely to conduct an in-person interrogation of the president at the Seoul Detention Center, where he is being held.If the request is denied, the agency is expected to indict the president before the end of his current detention period, which the prosecution speculates to be on Monday.