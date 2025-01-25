Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Yoon's Team Calls for Immediate Release from Pretrial Detention

Written: 2025-01-25 13:21:08Updated: 2025-01-25 13:52:12

Pres. Yoon's Team Calls for Immediate Release from Pretrial Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team has called for his immediate release from pretrial detention, as the prosecution made a second request to extend the detention period.

In a statement on Saturday, Yoon's legal team said the prosecution's request directly goes against the Act on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) and is an additional violation of a previous violation of the law.

The legal team said the prosecution seeking continued compulsory investigation not only unlawfully restricts the rights of the accused, but also disregards the spirit of the law on separating investigative powers between the agencies.

The team stressed that the prosecution should not carry out additional or supplementary probe.

Citing the Criminal Act, which stipulates that the interest of the accused must be given priority amid a doubt, Yoon's legal team urged the agency to immediately release the president in respect for the court's dismissal of the first request.
