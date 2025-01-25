Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Opposition Urges Prosecution to Indict Yoon within Pretrial Detention Period

Written: 2025-01-25 13:48:50Updated: 2025-01-25 13:57:56

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has urged the prosecution to indict President Yoon Suk Yeol within his pretrial detention period to meet public expectation.

At a briefing on Saturday, DP spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said there is enough evidence to prove Yoon's alleged insurrection, based on testimonies from those involved in the martial law attempt.

On his social media account, the DP's chief deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min said the prosecution could indict President Yoon under detention as many of his main accomplices have already been indicted, adding that the agency should not create a worst-case scenario by releasing him.

Kim Bo-hyeop, a spokesperson for the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, also called for Yoon's indictment under pretrial detention based on the law and principles.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >