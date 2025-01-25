Politics Opposition Urges Prosecution to Indict Yoon within Pretrial Detention Period

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has urged the prosecution to indict President Yoon Suk Yeol within his pretrial detention period to meet public expectation.



At a briefing on Saturday, DP spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said there is enough evidence to prove Yoon's alleged insurrection, based on testimonies from those involved in the martial law attempt.



On his social media account, the DP's chief deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min said the prosecution could indict President Yoon under detention as many of his main accomplices have already been indicted, adding that the agency should not create a worst-case scenario by releasing him.



Kim Bo-hyeop, a spokesperson for the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, also called for Yoon's indictment under pretrial detention based on the law and principles.