Photo : YONHAP News

The average prices of gasoline and diesel both increased for the 15th consecutive week amid the concurrent rise of foreign exchange rate and international oil prices.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline rose 20-point-one won on-week to one-thousand-726-point-two won per liter in the third week of January.The average price of diesel also surged 28-point-four won to one-thousand-585-point-four won per liter.International oil prices fell this week following U.S. President Donald Trump's calls to increase oil production.Dubai crude, known as the benchmark for Korean imports, fell 50 cents on-week to 82 dollars and 70 cents.An official at the KNOC expected the price uptrend to continue through the Lunar New Year holiday.