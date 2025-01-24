Menu Content

N. Korea Completes First-Ever Construction of Factories in N. Pyongan Province

Written: 2025-01-25 14:08:48Updated: 2025-01-25 14:11:30

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has completed its first-ever construction of industrial factories in North Pyongan Province under the regime's regional development policy.

According to the North's Rodong Sinmun on Saturday, a ceremony marking the project completion in the province's Kujang County was held the previous day, ten months after breaking ground.

Choe Hui-chol, a top official at the party committee in Kujang, pledged to manufacture products that are favored by county residents, as well as those with characteristics distinctive to the region, so that the people can sense the outcome of the regional development policy.

The paper disclosed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had personally visited the construction site last October, which falls under the policy he had announced in January last year.

The policy aims to build new factories in 20 regions per year over the next decade in a bid to upgrade North Korean people's material culture and living standard.
