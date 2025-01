Photo : YONHAP News

A number of public events and promotions will be available during the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Heritage Service, four royal palaces in Seoul - Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu, and Changgyeong - as well as Jongmyo Shrine and the Royal Tombs will offer free admissions until Thursday, January 30.The venues, however, will be closed after the official holiday period on Friday.The National Folk Museum of Korea will offer first-hand experience of traditional Korean customs, such as the Yutnori board game and kite making, for two days from Monday.The museum will also hold a special exhibition featuring some 60 items related to snakes, as this year marks the Year of the Snake.Other cultural events will be offered at state museums outside the capital through Thursday.