Science

KMA: Warm Weather Forecast Nationwide, Rain or Snow in Gangwon

Written: 2025-01-25 14:59:23Updated: 2025-01-25 15:30:30

KMA: Warm Weather Forecast Nationwide, Rain or Snow in Gangwon

Photo : YONHAP News

Warm weather and sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the nation this weekend.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), most regions can expect sunny skies, while cloudy conditions are forecast for the eastern Gangwon Province, southeastern Gyeongsang provinces, and Jeju Island.

Rain or snow are projected along the coast and mountain areas of Gangwon, as well as North Gyeongsang, Busan, and Ulsan.

Jeju Island will also see some rain starting Saturday night until early hours of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, heavy snow alert has been issued for Gangwon's mountain areas, which can see up to three centimeters of snow per hour.

Daytime highs on Saturday will range between five and eleven degrees Celsius, which are two to six degrees higher than the usual average.

Morning lows on Sunday will range from minus six to five degrees above freezing, while the daytime highs will reach between five and eleven degrees.
