Photo : YONHAP News

Over two million people are expected to travel through Incheon International Airport during the Lunar New Year holiday this year.According to airport data obtained by the office of Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jeon Yong-gi on Saturday, two-point-14 million travelers are forecast to travel in and out of Incheon from January 24 to February 2.The daily average number of travelers at the airport is expected to reach 214-thousand during this year's holiday period, up 12-point-eight percent compared to last year.The largest number of 228-thousand travelers are likely to use the airport on Saturday, followed by 227-thousand on Sunday.A total of 228-thousand additional people are expected to travel to and from 14 other airports in the country.