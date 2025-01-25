Court Rejects Prosecution's Request to Extend Pres. Yoon's Pretrial Detention for 2nd Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court rejected the prosecution's second request to extend the pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection through martial law.The prosecution team probing the case said on Saturday that its second request was turned down by the Seoul Central District Court over similar reasons as the previous day's rejection.While the team said prosecutors had conducted a supplementary investigation after taking over cases from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), the court did not recognize the necessity and validity of extension.The team had resubmitted the request to extend the warrant until February 6 following the court's initial dismissal late Friday.Prosecutors are expected to indict the president without interrogation before the end of his current detention period, which the prosecution speculates to be on Monday.If indicted, President Yoon will stand trial while being held in custody.