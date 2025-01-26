KCNA: N. Korea Conducts Strategic Cruise Missile Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it test-fired sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles on Saturday under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the missiles "precisely" hit their targets after travelling some 15-hundred kilometers for about 75-hundred seconds.Kim, who oversaw the test, reportedly said that North Korea's war deterrence means were being "perfected more thoroughly."Kim also vowed to continue efforts to strengthen the military, saying that the North will always make strenuous efforts to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future.The KCNA said that the missile test was part of plans to build national defense capabilities against potential enemies in line with changing regional safety circumstances.The weapons test by Pyongyang was the first since United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday.