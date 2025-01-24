JCS Says It Detected Signs of N. Korea's Cruise Missile Test in Advance

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the military had detected signs of the latest cruise missile test by North Korea in advance and tracked and monitored it.The JCS said on Sunday that the South Korean military was aware of signs of the North's missile launch, adding that it tracked and monitored cruise missiles fired by the North from the inland area toward the Yellow Sea at around 4 p.m. Saturday.The JCS said that intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing details of the missiles.The JCS added that the military is maintaining its capabilities and readiness posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation while closely monitoring various activities of North Korea based on the solid South Korea-U.S. combined readiness.The statement came shortly after the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the North test-fired sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles on Saturday under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.The KCNA said that the missiles precisely hit the targets after traveling the 15-hundred kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for about 125 minutes.