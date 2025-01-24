N. Korea Vows 'Toughest Counteraction' to US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that it should maintain the "toughest" counteraction to the United States as long as it rejects North Korea's sovereignty and security interests.In a statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry issued the warning while criticizing joint air drills between South Korea and the United States held last week.The ministry said that it is closely watching the "military provocations" of the United States and South Korea escalating the tension on the Korean peninsula, warning that such moves will entail a reflective counteraction.The North Korean military stressed that North Korea should counter the United States with the "toughest counteraction" as long as it refuses the North's sovereignty, security and interests.The statement added that North Korea will not permit the imbalance of strength imposed by the military nexus between the United States and South Korea and will take the toughest counteraction to defend the North's sovereign right, security and interests and thoroughly ensure peace and stability in the region.