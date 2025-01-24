Traffic Relatively Smooth on Second Day of Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

On the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday on Sunday, traffic on highways across the nation is relatively smooth with congestion in some sections.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of noon, the estimated travel time from Seoul to Busan was around five hours and 40 minutes, while that to the southwestern city of Gwangju was four hours and 20 minutes.Outbound travel from Seoul to the eastern city of Gangneung was expected to take three hours and 20 minutes, and two hours and 30 minutes to the central city of Daejeon.In the opposite direction, it was forecast to take four hours and 50 minutes from Busan to Seoul, three hours and 30 minutes from Gwangju, two hours and 40 minutes from Gangneung, and one hour and 40 minutes from Daejeon.Outbound traffic from Seoul is expected to peak around noon and then ease around 10 to 11 p.m.As for inbound traffic towards the capital, congestion is expected to peak at around 4 to 5 p.m., before easing at around midnight.